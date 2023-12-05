Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 330,784 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 330,784 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.17% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $26,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 901,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $520,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,100 shares of company stock worth $237,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

