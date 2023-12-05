Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 751,325 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,325 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of -0.31. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

