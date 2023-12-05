Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.