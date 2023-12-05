Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,579,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

