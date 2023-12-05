Replimune Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,678 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,082 put options.
Replimune Group Trading Down 48.5 %
NASDAQ REPL traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 90.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 586,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
