Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Declares GBX 1.03 Dividend

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.74) on Tuesday. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of £108.50 million, a PE ratio of -466.15 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.43.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

