ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 171.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $41,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

