Reviewing Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Carmell and Inspire Medical Systems are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -122.39% -2.45% Inspire Medical Systems -5.75% -6.32% -5.47%

Risk & Volatility

Carmell has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carmell and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 11.31 -$44.88 million ($1.13) -138.23

Carmell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carmell and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 2 11 0 2.85

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $283.92, indicating a potential upside of 81.77%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Carmell.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Carmell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

