Reviewing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) & Its Peers

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -233.39% -5.16% -5.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1010 2204 2568 92 2.30

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 122.43%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 50.02%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 23.65 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $8.21 billion $1.75 billion -1.75

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

