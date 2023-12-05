Reviewing NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and Naturgy Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NiSource alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.85 billion 1.84 $804.10 million $1.49 17.51 Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.81

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Naturgy Energy Group. NiSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Naturgy Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Naturgy Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Naturgy Energy Group pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NiSource has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. NiSource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares NiSource and Naturgy Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 12.46% 11.14% 2.65% Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NiSource and Naturgy Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Naturgy Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NiSource currently has a consensus price target of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. Given NiSource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NiSource is more favorable than Naturgy Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NiSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NiSource beats Naturgy Energy Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It operates approximately 54,800 miles of distribution main pipelines, as well as associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipelines. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 486,000 customers in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 722 megawatts (MW) in Wheatfield and 455 MW in Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 563 MW in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units with a capacity of 155 MW in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants with a capacity of 9 MW in Carroll County and 7 MW in White County; and wind generating units with a capacity of 102 MW and 302 MW in White County, Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.