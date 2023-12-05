Reviewing Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Össur hf. and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Össur hf. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A DexCom 11.08% 25.05% 8.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DexCom $2.91 billion 15.50 $341.20 million $0.91 128.31

This table compares Össur hf. and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Össur hf..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Össur hf. and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Össur hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00 DexCom 0 2 12 1 2.93

DexCom has a consensus price target of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Össur hf..

Summary

DexCom beats Össur hf. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Össur hf.

(Get Free Report)

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees. The Bracing & Supports segment provides bracing and supports products, such as supporting devices for spinal, knee, hip, foot, ankle, and hands that are primarily used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes; and injury solutions to enhance the healing process of fractures and ligament injuries. It serves specialized healthcare providers, including orthopedic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and surgery centers. The company sells its products through its direct sales networks and distributors. Össur hf. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland. Össur hf. is a subsidiary of William Demant Invest A/S.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.