REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) and SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and SGL Carbon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 5.74% 9.12% 8.20% SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and SGL Carbon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $855.00 million 0.92 $27.70 million $2.78 16.20 SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A ($4.10) -1.48

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SGL Carbon. SGL Carbon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of SGL Carbon shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REX American Resources and SGL Carbon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 SGL Carbon 0 0 3 0 3.00

REX American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given REX American Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than SGL Carbon.

Summary

REX American Resources beats SGL Carbon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products. The company also provides composite solutions, such as energy storage systems, lead springs, skin and structure, thermoplastic profiles, and friction components; fuel cells for energy conversion, as well as for passenger cars and trains, and ferries for zero emission mobile applications; and carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and composites for aerospace industry. In addition, it offers isostatic graphite to produce compound semiconductor layers; silicon carbide coatings for semiconductor production; and heat exchangers, columns, quenchers, pumps, components and assemblies, and pipings, as well as sealing materials for process technology. SGL Carbon SE was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

