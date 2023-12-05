Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. 311,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

