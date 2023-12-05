RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.53.

RH stock opened at $290.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $298.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

