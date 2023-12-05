Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.39

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 174467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,766 shares of company stock worth $551,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.