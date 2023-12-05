Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 5,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $531.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 100,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,874,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,712,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

