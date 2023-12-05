Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

