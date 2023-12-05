Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,737. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

