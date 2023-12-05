Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

