Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,252. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $542.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

