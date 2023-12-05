Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $31.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

