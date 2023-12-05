Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.78.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

