Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$132.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morningstar downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$133.21.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$123.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$140.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6863118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.