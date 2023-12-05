RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Holdings Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.82% of RXO worth $48,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RXO by 422.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,040,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 43,678 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares in the company, valued at $256,323,939.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 43,678 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares in the company, valued at $256,323,939.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 217,134 shares of company stock worth $4,213,817. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Up 2.7 %

RXO stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,200.00.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

