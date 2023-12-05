RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Up 4%

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 169,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 373,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.07.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $601,006.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 267,985 shares of company stock worth $7,699,450 in the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RxSight by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RxSight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

