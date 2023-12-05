Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of SFE stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
