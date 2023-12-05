SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,500 Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.