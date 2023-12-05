SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 663 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $311.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.98 and its 200-day moving average is $305.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

