SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CION shares. TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

