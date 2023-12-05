SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

