SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,649 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.5 %

GGG stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

