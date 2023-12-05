SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,839 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

