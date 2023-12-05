SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.21 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $254.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

