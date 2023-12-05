SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

