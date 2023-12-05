Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,544. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

