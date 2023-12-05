Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IOT. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,795.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,795.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,457,449 shares of company stock worth $65,657,761. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

