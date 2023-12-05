Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 229,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,506. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

