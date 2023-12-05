Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 165,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 308,720 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sasol by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

