Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Savaria Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.40.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.834903 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

