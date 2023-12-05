Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 189,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 416,731 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

