Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Schrödinger has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

