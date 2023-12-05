Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $100,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. 1,221,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,975. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

