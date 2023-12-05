Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 139,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

