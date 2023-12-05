Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 340.9% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 600,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 463,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,322 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,425 shares of company stock worth $6,871,053. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.