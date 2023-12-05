Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sempra were worth $31,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRE opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

