Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 0.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

