Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Service Co. International by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,004 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.5 %

SCI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

