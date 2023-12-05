ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $9.05 on Tuesday, reaching $678.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $694.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.