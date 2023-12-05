Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,285,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,511,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 1,468,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 792,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,296.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

