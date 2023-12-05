Shapiro Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 158.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734,043 shares during the period. Avantor makes up approximately 3.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Avantor worth $125,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $342,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,519. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.